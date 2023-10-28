Assam Career Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lok Sabha Secretariat Assam.

Lok Sabha Secretariat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant Interpreters for Regional Languages on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant Interpreters for Regional Languages

No. of posts : 41

Language wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Bengali : 2

Bodo : 1

Gujarati : 5

Kannada : 4

Kashmiri : 4

Konkani : 5

Maithili : 2

Manipuri : 1

Nepali : 4

Odia : 1

Santhali : 4

Sindhi : 1

Tamil : 2

Telegu : 4

Essential Qualifications :

(I) Master’s Degree in any discipline with any one of the following conditions:-

i. Regional language(s) concerned as recognized in the Constitution of India as a compulsory/ elective subject at the Matriculation (Class X) or equivalent or higher level;

Or

ii. Diploma in the regional language(s) concerned from a recognized university/institution;

Or

iii. Regional language(s) concerned as the mother tongue

OR

(II) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or equivalent along-with 05 (five) years of experience in translation or interpretation work in the regional language concerned.

Age Limit : Only Indian citizens between the ages of 22 to 70 years are eligible to apply for the position of Consultant Interpreter. Age shall be reckoned as on the last date prescribed for receipt of application

Selection Procedure : Eligible candidates will have to appear in Oration Test / Simultaneous Interpretation Test(s)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Recruitment Branch, Room No. 521, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001.

The last date for receipt of applications is 10.11.2023 (6:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here