Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in LGBRIMH Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and also of Clinical Psychologist and Psychiatric Social Worker.

Name of posts :

Professor-Psychiatry

Associate Professor-Psychiatry

Assistant Professor-Psychiatry

Associate Professor-PSW

Associate Professor-Clinical Psychology

Associate Professor-Psychiatric Nursing

Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology

Assistant Professor-PSW

Clinical Psychologist

Psychiatric Social Worker

No. of posts :

Professor-Psychiatry : 1

Associate Professor-Psychiatry : 1

Assistant Professor-Psychiatry : 1

Associate Professor-PSW : 1

Associate Professor-Clinical Psychology : 1

Associate Professor-Psychiatric Nursing : 1

Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology : 1

Assistant Professor-PSW : 1

Clinical Psychologist : 4

Psychiatric Social Worker : 2

Essential Qualification :

Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant (Psychiatry) :

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (Other than Licentiate Qualification) to the IMC Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of IMC Act 1956

(ii) Post graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in section A of Schedule-VI

or equivalent.

Other Teaching Positions :

(i) Master’s degree altogether in Clinical Psychology/Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing.

(ii) Recognized M. Phil degree for Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Social Work.

(iii) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology/PSW/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institutions / University

Clinical Psychologist : M. Phil in Clinical Psychology from RCI recognized Institution altogether with valid CRR

Social Worker : M. Phil in Psychiatric Social Worker altogether from recognized Institution

Experience :

Professor-Psychiatry : 12 years standing in the Profession out of which at least 4 years’ experience should altogether be in the concerned specialty as Associate Professor in a Medical College/ Teaching Institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification. Extensive practical and administrative experience.

Associate Professor-Psychiatry : At least five years’ experience as Tutor/Demonstrator Sr. Resident/ Registrar/Lecturer in the concerned specialty in a recognized teaching institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification out of which at least 2 years altogether shall be as Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor-Psychiatry : 01 year as Sr. Resident in the concerned specialty in a recognized/ permitted medical college after acquiring MD/DNB degree.

Associate Professor-PSW / Clinical Psychology / Psychiatric Nursing : At least five years of teaching/research experience altogether out of which two years as Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor- Clinical Psychology : 01 year post M.Phil experience in the concerned discipline in a teaching Department Recognized by RCI, Department of Psychiatry recognized by MCI or Independent work experience as a Specialist/Consultant at Multi Specialty hospital altogether with valid CRR all through the period of work experience.

Assistant Professor-PSW : 01 year post M. Phil experience in the concerned discipline in a teaching Department of Psychiatry recognized by MCI or Independent work experience altogther as a Specialist/ Consultant at Multi Specialty hospital.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of relevant documents to institute e.mail: lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9.00 a.m. to 5. 00 p.m on 29.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here