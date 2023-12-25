Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in LGBRIMH Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctors

No. of posts : 13

Department wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 5

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 1

Radiology : 1

Anesthesiology : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree

and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution / University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or State Council.

Scale of Pay : Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of 67,700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible

Age Limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th January 2024 from 10.30 a.m. onwards in the Conference Hall, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all the following documents-

i. Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

ii. Certificate of SC / ST / OBC (non-creamy layer certificate) from the c0mpetent authority if applicable.

iii. MBBS passed Certificate

iv. MBBS Marksheets

v. MBBS Attempt certificate

vi. MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

vii. MD/DNB / Diploma passed certificate

viii. Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/DNB/Diploma

ix. NOC from the present employer (if employed)

x. Experience Certificate (if applicable)

xi. Residence Certificate issued by competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here