Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Home Science : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade IV)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : 38 years for Assistant Professor and 43 years for Laboratory Bearer as on 1st January 2024 with relaxation as per Govt. existing guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam and Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application respectively along with complete Bio-data with phone number, self-attested copies of all testimonials.

The application fee of Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One thousand rive hundred) only for Assistant Professor and Rs. 300.00 (Rupees three hundred) only for Laboratory Bearer may be paid through NEFT/Online Transfer (Payment Receipt to be submitted) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, N. Lakhimpur payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur (A/C No. 0307010103969, IFSC: PUN130030720).

The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur, Assam within 17th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here