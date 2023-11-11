Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Non-Teaching Staff (Grade-III & Grade-IV).

Name of posts :

Library Assistant (Grade-III)

Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)

No. of posts :

Library Assistant (Grade-III) : 1

Junior Assistant (Grade-III) : 2

Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV) : 1

Educational Qualification:

For Grade-III : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce and minimum 3(three) months Diploma or Certificate Course in Computer operation with working knowledge of Assamesc and English typing in MS Word and Excel.

For Grade IV : Class VIII passed.

Age: The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable to stipulated categories as per prevailing govt. rules.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form of application (Assam Gazette Part IX) along with complete Bio-data having phone number and self-attested copies of all testimonials within November 25, 2023

Application Fees : Rs.300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred) only may be paid through NEFT/Online Transfer (Payment Receipt to be submitted) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur, payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur (A/c No. 0307010103969, IFSC: PUNB0030720).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



