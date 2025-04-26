Assam Career Labour Welfare Department Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career under Labour Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam in 2025.

Labour Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Insurance Medical Officer in ESI Scheme, Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) ESI Scheme, Assam under Labour Welfare Department

No. of posts : 13

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Education Qualification :

Minimum qualification should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Class-X/ Class-XII Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Marksheet issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council where Age/Date of Birth (DOB) is clearly reflected. No other document shall be accepted in lieu of the above mentioned documents for age proof

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Closing date for online application is 29th May 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC / ST / BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fee is 31st May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here