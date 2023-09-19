Assam Career KVIC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 12 vacant positions in Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of 12 posts of Assistant Director-I.

Name of post : Assistant Director-I

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

Village Industries : 4

Admin & HR : 3

FBAA : 4

Ec. R : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Village Industries :

(i) Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology from a recognised University; or Master of Science from a recognised University, or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor of Science from a recognised University; and

(ii) five years’ experience in the relevant field

Admin & HR :

(i) Master’s degree in any subject from a recognised University; and

(ii) five years’ experience in the relevant field

FBAA :

(i) Chartered Accountant; or Master of Business Administration (Finance) from a recognised University; or Master of Commerce from a recognised University; and

(ii) three years’ experience in the relevant field

Ec. R :

(i) Master’s degree in Economics/Statistics/Commerce (with Statistics and Economics as a subject) from a recognised University; and

(ii) three years’ experience in the relevant field.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.kvic.gov.in/ up to 30th September 2023 (Up to 23:45 hrs.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here