Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and accounting positions or career in KVFPCL West Karbi Anglong Assam.

Kuleng Valley Farmer Producer Company Limited (KVFPCL) West Karbi Anglong Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Accountant.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification :

The applicant should possess at least graduate degree preferably in business management or any other field from a recognized University/Institution.

Work experience: Preferably experienced in management & marketing. Proficiency in computer applications.

Age limit: The applicant should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Qualification :

Applicant should have at least 10+2 pass qualification in any stream from recognized Board/ institution.

Skills required: Bookkeeping, accounting and computer application.

Age limit: The applicant should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years.

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may submit their applications with up to date Biodata along with self-attested photocopies of supporting documents either to the Office of the Kuleng Valley Farmer Producer Company Ltd, Putsari (H), West Karbi Anglong (Assam), Pin-782410 via email to [email protected] or to the Office of the Head, KVK, Karbi Anglong, Assam Agricultural University via E-mail [email protected].

Last date of submission of application is 31/12/2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here