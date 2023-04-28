Assam Career : KVBSASU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Assam.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, Treasurer and Controller of Examinations

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 (fifteen) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and or other institutions of higher education

OR

d) 15 (fifteen) years of administrative experience, of which 8 (eight) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in a University research establishment or other educational institute

Pay level : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200/-

Age limit : Not more than 55 years as on 1/5/2023

Name of post : Treasurer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 (fifteen) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and or other institutions of higher education

OR

d) 15 (fifteen) years of administrative experience, of which 8 (eight) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in a University research establishment or other educational institute

Pay level : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200/-

Age limit : Not more than 55 years as on 1/5/2023

Also Read : IPL 2023 : Child’s placard of ‘No School Until RCB wins’ has left Internet in splits

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 (fifteen) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and or other institutions of higher education

OR

d) 15 (fifteen) years of administrative experience, of which 8 (eight) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in a University research establishment or other educational institute

e) Adequate experience in conducting University examinations is essential

Pay level : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200/-

Age limit : Not more than 55 years as on 1/5/2023

Name of post : Deputy Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

a) A Master’s Degree in information science / library science / documentation science with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) 8 (eight) years of experience as Assistant University Librarian/ College Librarian

c) Evidence of innovative library services including integration of ICT in library

d) A PhD degree in information science / library science / documentation science/ archives and manuscript keeping / computerization of library

Pay level : Rs. 1,31,400 – 2,17,100/-

Age limit : Not more than 55 years as on 1/5/2023

Also Read : Shruti Haasan visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.kbvsasun.ac.in/ on or before 30th May 2023

The hard copy of applications ( 2 sets) with CV and supporting documents ( 2 sets) put in an inner envelope citing the Advertisement Number and then put in an outer envelope should be addressed to O/o Registrar i/c, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University, Namati , P.O. – Hati-Namati (781337), Dist.- Nalbari, Assam and reach on or before 30th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here