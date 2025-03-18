Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV NFR Rangiya Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Northeast Frontier Railway (KV NFR) Rangiya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Balvatika Teachers, PRT, Nurse, Counsellor, Yoga Instructor, Sports coach, and Assamese Language Teacher, PGT (Computer Science, History, Physics, Pol Sc, Maths), TGT (Hindi, English, Social Science, Science) and Computer Instructor

Name of posts :

Balvatika Teachers PRT Nurse Counsellor Yoga Instructor Sports Coach Assamese Language Teacher PGT (Computer Science, History, Physics, Pol Sc, Maths) TGT (Hindi, English, Social Science, Science) Computer Instructor

Eligibility Criteria :

Balvatika Teachers :

(i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks

AND

(ii) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Pre- school Education / Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution.

PRT : JBT/D.Ed./D.ELD (2 yrs) with Senior Secondary School Certificate (+2) with at least 50% marks.

Nurse : B.Sc( Nursing ) / Three Year Nursing Diploma from recognised Institition(GNM Nursing-03 Yr)

Counsellor : BA/B.Sc, (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling.

Yoga Instructor :

Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized university. 01-year training in Yoga from recognized Institution

Sports Coach : Degree/Diploma from a recognized University or State/National level games & sports player

Assamese Language Teacher : Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50 % marks in Assamese or equivalent from a recognized University.

PGT (Computer Science, History, Physics, Pol Sc, Maths) : Graduate / Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with minimum 50% marks. B.Ed. (except for PGT Computer Science)

TGT (Hindi, English, Social Science, Science) : Bachelor Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% mark in aggregate and in the concerned subject with B.Ed.

Computer Instructor :

i) At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following-

B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University.

OR

B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication

Technology and Graduation.

ii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 24th March 2025 and 25th March 2025 from 8 AM onwards. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, NF Railway, Rangiya, District-Kamrup (Assam), PIN-781 354

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts with application forms in prescribed format, CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here