Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV Kokrajhar Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Counsellors, Instructors and Coaches.

Name of post : PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Biology, Computer Science, Physics

Qualification :

Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned Subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed.

Name of post : TGT- Science, Mathematics, Hindi English, Social Science, Sanskrit

Qualification :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. For TGT Eng., Hindi and Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks For TGT S.St. any two of the following at graduation level with 50% marks. – History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks. For TGT Science, the candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject. For TGT Maths, the candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50% marks in each. CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

Name of post : PRT (Primary Teacher)

Qualification :

(a) Intermediate (10+2) with 50% marks or its equivalent and JBT/ B. El.Ed./BTC/D.Ed/ D.El.Ed. OR Bachelor degree from any recognized university/institution with 50% marks and B.Ed.

(b) Preference will be given to the candidates who have qualified Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET-Primary) conducted by CBSE.

(c) Candidates should be proficient in teaching in both Hindi and English Medium

Name of post : Assamese & Bodo Language Teacher

Qualification :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. Assamese & Bodo language in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : BA/ B.Sc. in Psychology and one-year Diploma in Counseling.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification :

B.Ed., B. Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M. Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B. Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master’s Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. recognized university/ institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. recognized university/ ‘O’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

Qualification : Graduation in any Subject with Degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized institute.

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : Diploma in Nursing/ BSc Nursing and working experience of at least one year.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification : Graduation with B. Ed (Special Education) or B. Ed with 2 year diploma in Special Education) Or PG Diploma in Special Education Or Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India and CTET (Paper – II) conducted by CBSE.

Name of post : Dance Coach

Qualification : Senior Secondary School Certificate or Intermediate with at least 50% marks. Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Dance from a recognized university. Be able to teach in English or Hindi

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13/03/2025 at 08:30 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Kokrajhar, JD Road, Titaguri, Kokrajhar-783370. Reporting time: – 8: 00 A.M. to 11 A.M

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to submit dully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & self-attested copy of all related documents on 13- 03-2025 before interview. All original documents are also required to produce for verification before interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here