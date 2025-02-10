Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV CRPF Amerigog Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) CRPF Amerigog Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Instructors, Educators and Nurses.

Name of posts :

PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, English, Hindi, Geography, History, Economics, Commerce

PGT- Computer Science

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi

Primary Teacher

Assamese Language Teacher

Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Vocational Instructor (Music / Dance / Sports / Art & Craft)

Yoga Instructor

Nurse

Special Educator

Balvatika 3 Teacher

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, English, Hindi, Geography, History, Economics, Commerce :

Masters degree in respective subject with B.Ed.

PGT- Computer Science :

MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science or PG diploma in computer with post graduate degree in any subject or B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. For TGT English, Hindi and Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks For TGT S.St. any two of the following at graduation level with 50% marks- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks. For TGT Science the candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject. For TGT Maths, The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50% Marks in each. CTET qualified

Primary Teacher :

i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And with A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known) Or

4 Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed )

Or

2 years Diploma in Education

Or

Graduation with 50% marks and B.Ed. ( From any recognized NCTE recognized institute)

ii) CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media

Assamese Language Teacher :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. Assamese language in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks

Counsellor :

B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling.

Computer Instructor :

B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC

Vocational Instructor (Music / Dance / Sports / Art & Craft) :

Reputed persons with degree/ diploma/ certificate in their respective fields

Yoga Instructor :

Graduation in any Subject with Degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized Institute.

Nurse :

Diploma in nursing from recognized Institute with Basic life support (BLS)

Special Educator :

Graduation (Any stream) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

Balvatika 3 Teacher :

a) (i) Senior Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) from recognised Board with at least 50% marks.

and

b) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education /Pre School Education /Early childhood Education Programme (D E C Ed) of duration of not less than two years, or B.Ed (Nursery) from National Council for Teachers Education recognised institutions

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13/02/2025 from 8:30 am onwards. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), CRPF Amerigog, Assam, PIN-781023. Reporting time: – 8:30 a.m.

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to submit fully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & self-attested copy of all related documents at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), CRPF Amerigog, Assam, PIN-781023 on or before 12- 02-2025 (till 2:30 pm)

All original documents are also required to produce for verification before interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here