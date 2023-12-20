Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Learner Support Executives on purely contractual basis. KKHSOU was established was established with the purpose of promoting education to reach the unreached through the Open and Distance Learning System. The main aim of the university is to develop and provide easily accessible modes of quality higher education and training with the use of latest educational inputs and technology.

Name of post : Learner Support Executive

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Rs.15,000/- per month (consolidated)

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal

Qualification :

Candidates having Bachelor Degree in any discipline with working knowledge of computers and good communication skills in English and Assamese

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd December 2023 from 11 AM onwards in K.K. Handiqui State Open University, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022

Also Read : 5 unknown facts about Kavya Maran

How to apply :

Candidates may report to the venue for the walk-in-interview between 9am to 10.30am along with original testimonials and Bio-Data with photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here