Assam Career KKHSOU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of IT Consultant.

Name of post : IT Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Assam CM extends his best wishes to over 40 lakh players participating in Khel Maharan

Qualification & Experience : MCA/MSc IT/MSc CS /M.Tech (CS/IT) with minimum of 10 years’ experience in web application development and proven work experience in website development within Government Institutions with a minimum of four such projects

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above post is scheduled to be held on 07-11-2023 from 11.00AM at KKHSOU City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022

Also Read : Jio World Plaza opens for public on Nita Ambani’s 60th birthday

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with with required documents and Bio-Data

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here