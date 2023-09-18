Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Special Educator and Counsellor.

Name of post : PGT- Chemistry, Computer Science, Political Science

Qualification :

PGT (Chemistry, Political Science) :

i) Two years integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional Institute of Education of NCERT

in the concerned subject; or Master’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects.

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium

PGT (Computer Science) : BE / BTech (Computer Science) OR BE / BTech (any stream) and PG Diploma in Computers OR MSc (Computer Science) /MCA OR BSc (Computer Science) /BCA and PG Degree

Name of post : TGT- English, Maths, Sanskrit

Qualification :

i) Four Years Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the

concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; or Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subject and in aggregate

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

1) Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University.

2) Diploma / Certificate / B.Ed course in Special Education.

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : B.A. / B. Sc. (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd September 2023 from 9 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 Tezpur, P.O.: Dekargaon, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam), PIN – 784501

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here