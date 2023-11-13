Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Misa Cantt Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Misa Cantt Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Art & Craft Coach, Yoga Instructor, Taekwondo Coach and Counsellor.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with at least one year of training certification in yoga

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Taekwondo Coach

Essential Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Art & Craft Coach

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Art & Craft/ B.F.A. (Painting skill is must) from a recognized university.

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Counsellor

Essential Qualification : B.A. / BSc (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counselling

Salary : Rs. 31250/- per month consolidated

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th November 2023 at 9 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Misa Cantt., P.O.- Misa, Dist.- Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782138

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2



