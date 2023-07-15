Assam Career : Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Kumbhirgram Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station (AFS), Kumbhirgram, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station (AFS), Kumbhirgram, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sports Coach on a fully contractual basis.

Name of post : Sports Coach

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or equivalent with 50% Marks

Salary : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th July 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station (AFS), Kumbhirgram, Assam. Reporting time for interview is 9.30am.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with all their certificates (including original and photocopy) and two passport photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here