Assam Career : Kamrup Metro Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam.

Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chowkidar in the establishment of the Presiding Officer, State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Assam & Member, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal No.1, Kamrup (M),Ulubari, Guwahati-781007.

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- + other allowances as admissible under rules

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form as published in the Part-IX of Assam Gazette along with self – attested copies of relevant testimonials of educational qualification, age, caste etc. to the Presiding Officer, State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Assam & Member, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal No.1, Kamrup (M),Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 within 29th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

