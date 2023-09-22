Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Kamrup Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, Amingaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Wage Employee purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Wage Employee

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1) Candidate must not be below 18 (eighteen) years of age as on date of application and the Upper age limit 40 years.

2) Candidate should be resident, either permanent or temporary of Kamrup District.

3) Candidate having driving skill and valid driving license will get preference.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with 02 (two) self-attested recent coloured passport size photographs (one pasted and other stapled writing the name on backside of each) and self-attested copies of certificates in respect of Educational Qualification, Age Proof, Permanent Residential Certificate and other relevant testimonials etc.

The applications must reach the Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, Amingaon, Assam on or before 5th October 2023

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed as “APPLICATION FOR WAGE EMPLOYEE”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here