Assam Career Jorhat Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Jorhat Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/-

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class XII. Candidates who possess a Graduate Degree or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. The applicant must have a valid Driving License (LMV) issued by competent Authority.

Maximum Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 Years

OBC/MOBC : 43 Years

SC : 45 Years

ST (P) & ST (H) : 45 Years

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) : 50 Years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (published in the Gazette Part IX of Govt, of Assam) with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration Card, Valid Driving License, Experience Certificate (wherever applicable) along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size

photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side. The applications should reach the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat, Assam by 23rd November 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here