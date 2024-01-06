Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko Assam.

Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Education. Jawaharlal Nehru College is a premier college situated at the Southern part of Kamrup district. With a glorious history opening across a life span of more than 50 years, the college has been wholly committed in the pursuit of knowledge dissemination, preservation and generation too.



Name of post : Assistant Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per govt. office memorandum no. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit :

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2024.

The age relaxation for eligible candidate will be as per Govt. norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-data and all other necessary testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The applications must be accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only in favour of the Principal and payable at Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch.

Candidate may also transfer the application fee directly in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru College to the Account No. 0395050010030, IFSC: PUNB0039520, Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch through online mode and attach the payment receipt with the application.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, J. N. College, Boko, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781123 within 20th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here