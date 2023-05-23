Assam Career : Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Software Developer (Junior) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Software Developer (Junior)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000.00 -50,000.00 per month

Qualification : B.E./ B. Tech in IT/ Computer Science, BSc IT, MCA, M. Sc (IT/ Computer Science) from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 60% marks.

Desirable : A total experience of 3 plus years with at least 2 years of experience in PHP CodeIgniter & Laravel Framework. Mobile Application Development experience using Flutter will be an added advantage

Age : Age not more than 40 years as on 01-01-2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st May 2023 in the Office of the Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their resumes, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



