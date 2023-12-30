Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Jagannath Singh College Assam.

Jagannath Singh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Bengali.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Bengali

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must have good academics with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale) at the Masters degree level in the concerned subject.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Masters degree prior to 19th Sept., 1991.

The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submission of applications.

Eligibility like M. Phil/ Ph.D/ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM AHE 239/2021/68 dated

24.01.2022, with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions.

Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/ SLET/ SET

Age Limit :

Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials (3 sets) from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal Jagannath Singh College, Udharbond, Cachar payable at Punjab National Bank (PNB), Udharbond Branch.

The applications must reach the Office of Principal/ Secretary, Jagannath Singh College, P.O.- Udharbond, Cachar, Assam, PIN-788030 by 12th January 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here