Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in ISRO Assam.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’.

Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’

No. of posts : 19

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 8

Atmospheric Sciences & Oceanography : 8

Computer Science Engineering : 3

Qualification :

Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’ (Agriculture) :

M.Sc. in Agricultural Physics/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Agronomy or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA grading of 6.84 on a 10 point

scale

Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’ (Atmospheric Sciences & Oceanography ) :

M.Sc. in Physics/Atmospheric Sciences/ Meteorology/ Ocean Sciences or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale

Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science Engineering ) :

M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering with Specialization in Image Processing/ Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning / Computer Vision with an aggregate minimum of 60% (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale

Selection Procedure :

Two Level recruitment process consisting of (1) Written Test and (2) Personal Interview.

Outstation Candidates called for Personal Interview will be paid to and fro Second Class Railway Fare or non-AC Bus fare or actual fare whichever is less as per shortest distance from the address given in on-line application to the place of personal interview on production of proof of journey, irrespective of the mode of journey viz., Rail, Bus, Air, etc.

No TA will be paid for appearing in Written Test.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ up to 1730 hours on 15.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here