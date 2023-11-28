Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ISI Assam.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Library Trainee on purely temporary basis for various functions and services in the library of the institute.

Name of post : Library Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Masters in Library & Information Science (MLISc) or equivalent with First Class and a Bachelor degree (under 10+2+3 system) from a recognised University/ Institute with consistently good academic record.

Candidate with knowledge of MARC21, DDC, Web Design, Dspace and Koha will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit :

Should not exceed 35 years as on 01 November 2023, with usual relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and differently abled candidates as per Government of India norms.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply by sending a covering letter to the e-mail: ksatpathy@isical.ac.in with a copy to liboffice@isical.ac.in on or before 08 December 2023 addressed to the Chief Librarian, Library, Indian Statistical Institute.

The covering letter along, with the current resume (signed) of the candidate in English, which is required to include (a) Name (In block letters), (b) Passport size photograph, (c) Permanent/ Present Address, (d) E-mail Address, (e) Telephone/Mobile No., (f) Parent’s/Spouse’s Name, (g) Date of birth, (h) Academic Oualifications (with percentage of marks obtained in each examination starting from 10th class), (1) Experience (if any), (i) Aadhaar Card/ Pan Card/ Voter Card, (k) SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled status with self attested scanned copies of all documents/testimonials in a single PDF format.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









