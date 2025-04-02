Assam Career IRCON Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IRCON Assam in 2025.

IRCON Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Works Engineer/S&T on Contract basis for Ircon’s new projects of CTC/Kavach/Auto Signaling in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Works Engineer/S&T

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification :

Full time Graduate degree in Engineering/ Technology with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE in any of the following specializations:

1. Electronics Engg.

2. Electrical & Electronics Engg.

3. Electronics & Communication Engg.

4. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg.

Experience : Minimum three-year experience in areas of Electronic Interlocking/ Relay Interlocking/ Automatic Signaling/ Telecom Works/Kavach

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience, the candidate should also submit last Two Months’ salary slip of present employer for proof of experience.

ii. Date of Birth/ class X passing certificate as proof of DOB.

iii. Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. Certificate issued should be in prescribed format as per Government of India’s guidelines.

iv. Qualification Degree/Diploma and All semester/year Mark sheets for calculation of

percentage in qualifying degree.

v. Candidates, who have been awarded CGPA/OGPA/DGPA in place of marks in degree, should submit proof of conversion factor as applicable to percentage as prescribed by the University/ Institute.

Last Date for receipt of Application along with complete documents at Corporate Office is 5th May 2025

Applicants should superscribe the envelope containing the applications as “Application for the post of < name of post >- Advt. No.- C-08/2025.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here