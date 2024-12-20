Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IRCON Assam.

IRCON Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Company Secretary on contract basis. IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED is a listed Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways engaged in the construction of turnkey infrastructure projects in Railways, Highways, Buildings, Power sector, etc. The Company has recorded a turnover of more than 12387 crores in the year 2023-2024. The Company has successfully completed large value Railway and Highway Projects over the years in India and abroad including Malaysia, Bangladesh, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Fixed Consolidated Pay: Rs. 50,000.00 per month

Essential Qualification : Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Essential Experience : 0 to less than 2 years of experience

Maximum Age : 30 years as on 1st December 2024

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience, the candidate should also submit last Two Months’ salary slip of present employer for proof of experience.

ii. Date of Birth/ class X passing certificate as proof of DOB.

iii. Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. Certificate issued should be in prescribed format as per Government of India’s guidelines.

iv. Qualification Degree/Diploma and All semester/year Mark sheets for calculation of

percentage in qualifying degree. Candidates, who have been awarded CGPA/OGPA/DGPA in place of marks in degree, should submit proof of conversion factor as applicable to percentage as prescribed by the University/Institute.

Last Date for receipt of Application along with complete documents at Corporate Office is 20th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here