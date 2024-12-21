Applications are invited for recruitment of 61 vacant positions or career in IPPB Assam.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager for Information Technology & Information Security Department.

Name of post : Assistant Manager IT

No. of posts : 54

Qualification & Experience :

B.E / B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation

Name of post : Manager IT – (Payment Systems)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Minimum 3 years exp in IT domain. Candidates with experience in Bank/financial institution etc. will be given preference.

Name of post : Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and

Instrumentation

Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT domain. Candidates with experience in Bank/financial institution etc. will be given preference.

Name of post : Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data Warehouse)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT domain. Candidates with experience in Bank/financial institution etc. will be given preference.

Name of post : Senior Manager -IT (Payment Systems)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Minimum 6 years of experience in IT domain. Candidates with experience in Bank/financial institution etc. will be given preference.

Name of post : Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and

Instrumentation.

Minimum 6 years of experience in IT domain. Candidates with experience in Bank/financial institution etc. will be given preference.

Name of post : Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Minimum 6 years of experience in IT Domain of Banking/Financial Sector. Out of which should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in IT Vendor Management.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ippbldec24/

Candidates may apply online from 21.12.2024 to 10.01.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 150.00 (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only)

For all others : INR 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty Only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here