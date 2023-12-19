Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IPPB Assam.

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Manager (Finance)/ Chief Finance Officer on regular basis.

Name of post : General Manager (Finance)/ Chief Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI.

Desirable :

i) CAIIB Certification is preferred.

ii) MBA (Finance) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India/ International University of repute (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body, is preferred.

iii) CFA Certification from the CFA Institute is preferred.

Experience :

The candidate should have a minimum 18 years of experience in officer cadre of which minimum 15 years of experience in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/ large Corporates/ PSUs/Financial Institutions/ Financial Services Organizations, of which 10 Years should be in banks/ Financial Institutions of which 05 years should be at senior management level

Age Limit : 38 to 55 Years as on 01.11.2023

Selection Procedure : Selection will be made on the basis of Interview.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ippbonline.com/

Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee : 04.01.2024, 11.59 PM

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 150.00 (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only)

For all others : INR 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred fifty Only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here