Assam Career Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 677 vacant positions under Intelligence Bureau.

Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Security Assistant/ Motor Transport (SA/MT) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

Name of post : Security Assistant/ Motor Transport (SA/MT)

No. of posts : 362

Pay Scale : Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Essential Qualifications :

(i) Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education, and

(ii) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

(iii) Possession of valid driving license for Motor Cars (LMV) issued by the competent authority

(iv) Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in

the vehicle), and

(v) Experience of driving a Motor Car for at least one year after obtaining valid driving license

Desirable Qualification : Possession of valid driving license for Motorcycle issued by the competent authority.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years as on closing date (SA/MT)

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen)

No. of posts : 315

Pay Scale : Level-1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Essential Qualifications :

(i) Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education, and

(ii) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

Age Limit : 18-25 years as on closing date (MTS/Gen)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions by logging on to MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only.

Last date for submission of online applications is 13th November 2023 (23:59 hrs)

Application Fees :

All candidates : Rs. 50/-

Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories : Rs. 500/-

Payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here