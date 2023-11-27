Applications are invited for recruitment of 995 vacant posts or career in Intelligence Bureau Assam.

Intelligence Bureau Assam is inviting applications from recruitment of eligible candidates for 995 vacant positions or career of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe.

Name of post : Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive

No. of posts : 995

Pay Scale : Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Qualification : Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university. Knowledge of computers

Age Limit : Between 18-27 years. The age limit is relaxable upto age of 35 years for UR candidates and up to 40 years for SC/ST in case of widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mha.gov.in/ up to 15.12.2023 (till 2359 hours)

Application Fees :

All candidates Recruitment : Processing Charges @Rs. 450/-

Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories : Examination Fee @Rs. 100/- in addition to

Recruitment Processing Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here