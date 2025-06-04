Assam Career India Exim Bank Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in India Exim Bank Assam in 2025.

India Exim Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Compliance Officer – Chief General Manager (Grade/ Scale Top Executive VII) and Chief Economist (on contract) in 2025.

Name of post : Compliance Officer – Chief General Manager (Grade/ Scale Top Executive VII)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Qualified Company Secretary from ICSI. Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) in Graduation.

Experience : Minimum 25 years of experience, out of which 15 years of post-qualification experience of working as a Company Secretary in a Commercial Bank / Financial Institution or other reputed Corporate.

Additional Criteria :

1. Should possess excellent eye for detail, organisational skills, knowledge of legalities, skills for financial analysis, critical thinking, expertise and in depth understanding of regulatory compliances.

2. Understanding of Government’s policies, corporate laws and regulations etc. which are important to the Bank.

3. Possess excellent presentation / communication – verbal and written skills with analytical insights into banking / economic issues.

4. Should have strategic leadership skills, strong interpersonal skills and strong analytical and problem- solving skills.

Age Limit : Maximum 55 years as on May 31, 2025.

Name of post : Chief Economist – On Contract

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate must be holding a Master’s degree in economics from a recognized University. Doctorate degree in Economics / Banking / Finance from a recognized University will be preferable.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) in both

Graduation and Post Graduation.

Experience : Minimum 25 years of experience of working as Economist in a Commercial Bank / Financial Institution or other reputed Corporate / Rating Agencies / Organizations. Publication in leading financial journals / books will be added advantage.

Job Roles :

1. Should possess expertise and in depth understanding of Domestic & Foreign Economic scenario with special focus on India’s international trade and the global trade scenarios, macro-economic indicators, structural changes in the economy.

2. Understanding of Government’s trade policy, economic policies, laws and regulations etc. which

plays important role in the growth of the Bank.

3. Understanding of Econometrics modelling, forecasting and analysis.

4. Possess excellent presentation / communication – verbal and written skills with analytical insights into banking / economic issues.

5. Should have strategic leadership skills, strong interpersonal skills and strong analytical and problem solving skills.

6. Representing the Bank at various fora. Promoting Exim Bank’s citation for enhancing Bank’s

visibility.

7. Analysis on potential for trade and investment in sectors/ industries.

8. Providing inputs to GOI and other agencies on trade related issues through reports and interactions

Age Limit : Maximum 55 years as on May 31, 2025

How to apply :

Eligible candidates (Indian citizens only) are requested to send their resume/CV in the prescribed format enclosed at Annexure to the following email ID: [email protected]

Last day for applying is 07 July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here