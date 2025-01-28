Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Peri-urban water regimes and nature (Peri Nature)” at the Centre for Sustainable Water Research. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Master’s degree in political science/anthropology/Sociology/ human geography/ Development Studies

Desirable Skills:

UGC NET and are interested in pursuing a PhD within the scope of the project. One year experience in the water sector/urban planning

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an Online Interview which is on 3rd February 2025 at 10 AM.

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email on 1st February 2025.

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not get any call letter separately

How to apply :

Candidates must send an advance copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents on or before 30th January 2025 at the latest by 5 PM to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here