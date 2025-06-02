Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in a Research Project (SERB-DST) titled “Development and leveraging small-scale fluidic Platform towards understanding the plant root system: A Convergence of Engineering and Biology” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has also been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow – Direct (GATE/ JAM/NET)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 shocking facts about Arshad Warsi’s wife Maria Goretti

Qualification :

Graduate/ Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (Mathematical Science/ Life Science/ Mechanical Engineering) selected through a process described through the following:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Scholars who gets selection through GATE/JAM/ NET-CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship).

2. Candidate must also have a thorough knowledge in Mathematical modeling of flow through

plants/Fabrication of on chip devices/simulation of Fluid structure interaction (biological object) at

microscale.

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. to Dr. Pranab Kumar Mondal via e-mail altogether at [email protected] on or before 6 pm of 12.06.2025. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated altogether to appear for online interview (google meet) on 13.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here