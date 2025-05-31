Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate in the project entitled, “Advanced ferrimagnet material systems for enhanced mobility and readout in skyrmion-based synapse” at the department of Department of EEE in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati is aiming to fulfill the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Obtained Ph.D Degree in relevant disciplines. Candidate with expertise in Spintronics/Nanoelectronics/Micromagnetic or COMSOL Multiphysics simulation /Labview based

system integration, is additional advantage

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview (online). Applicants must send application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and other relevant documents to PI.

They should send it via email [email protected] by 02nd June 11:59 pm. Interview is on 03rd June 2025 (Tuesday) at 3 PM.

Shortlisted candidates will get Interview link on 03rd June morning. Selection will be on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not get any call letter separately.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here