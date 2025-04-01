Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Empowering Northeastern Artisans and Farmers: A Block Chain-Powered Marketplace” at the department of Computer Science and Engineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ME/MTech in CS/IT or related subjects with GATE qualified in CS at least once OR BE/ BTech in CS/IT/EC or related subjects with valid GATE score in CS/EC.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview on 25th April 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information via e-mail on 23rd April 2025 about the mode of online interview.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates have to fill up their details altogether at the given google form link on or before 22nd April 2025 (Tuesday) 5:30 pm. Link – https://forms.gle/bJ9KuBdtVfmQWE288

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/

Private Organization, etc. will also have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here