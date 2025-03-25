Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technician and Project Scientist in the project entitled “Expansion of the Genetic Code: A Potential Treatment Strategy for Type-I
Diabetes” at the Centre for the Environment
Name of post : Project Technician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
1) Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc./B.Tech.) in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry,
or a related field.
2) Hands on experience in basic molecular biology techniques (DNA/RNA extraction, PCR, cloning,
electrophoresis etc).
3) Basic computer skills.
Salary : Rs. 21600/- per month
Name of post : Project Scientist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
1) M.Sc./M.Tech and PhD in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Diabetes related research, Cancer
Biology, Synthetic Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, or a related field.
2) Hands on experience with mammalian cell culture techniques, animal model studies, Diabetes
related research, cloning, site directed mutagenesis etc
Salary : Rs. 67200/- per month
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd April, 2025 (Tuesday) at 10 .00 A.M. The venue is in Conference Room, Centre for the Environment, IIT Guwahati, Assam
How to apply :
Candidates have to fill out the Google form with attachments of the necessary documents the link of which is given- https://forms.gle/caxpPV4RpkyWH5mYA
Applicants have to appear in the Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc., and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of the interview
Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. The shortlisted candidates will get information via email for the interview separately
No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test/interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here