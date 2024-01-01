Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of three vacant positions or career in the project entitled “Genome editing and Genetic engineering for improvement in aroma, drought tolerance and yield of Kola Joha.”

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in Life Science/Biotechnology or Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in Allied subjects

OR

Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET Including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection Process through National Level Exam conducted by Central Govt. Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.

Candidates having hands on experience in Plant Molecular Biology, Rice Tissue Culture and Phenotyping will be given preference

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc in Life Sciences with experience in plant tissue culture, hardening rice plants

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2024 (Tuesday) from 3.00 PM onwards in Meeting Room, BSBE Department, N Block, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must send an application with covering letter, CV (with biodata and photo) giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc.

The signed Covering letter, CV and the scanned copies of degree certificates, mark sheets and proof of Valid GATE/NET-JRF qualified certificate must be sent as a single PDF file by 5.00 pm, 5th January, 2024, to ls@iitg.ac.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here