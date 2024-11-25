Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associates and JRF in the DST-sponsored project at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Principal Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

PhD in Natural Science/Environment Science from a recognized university with a good academic

record and 4 years of experience in research and development in industrial and academic institutions or science and technology organizations and scientific activities and services.

Name of post : JRF GATE / NET

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master’s degree in Economics with specialization in Environmental/ Mathematical Economics/

Econometrics from a recognized university with a minimum 60% mark or 6.0 CPI (on a 10-point scale) at the master’s degree level selected through a process described through the following: Scholars who are selected through the National Eligibility Test-CSIR UGC NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

Name of post : JRF GATE

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s /Master’s degree in Engineering (preferably in Electronics &

Communication Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering) with a qualified and valid GATE

score.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BSc. / 3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an online interview on 27-12-2024 at 10 AM.

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email on 24-12-2024.

Selection will happen on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Candidates will not get any call letter separately

How to apply :

Applicants have to send an advance copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc., along with scanned copies of relevant documents on or before 15-12-2024 at the latest by 5 PM to the [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here