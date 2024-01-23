Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Flood Early Warning and Monitoring System for Himalayan Catchments” at the Department of Civil Engineering in 2024. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has altogether eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 47000/- +16% HRA

Essential Qualification: Ph.D Degree.

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 5th February, 2024 from 03:00 PM onwards via MS Teams platform. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail.

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. also along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents

(Matriculation onwards) on or before 1st February (Thursday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Subashisa Dutta, Dept. of Civil, at subashisa@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will also have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here