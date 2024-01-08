Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Insights to

the proteolytic processing and regulation of Clp protease in Leptospira by its ATPase chaperone and

adaptor proteins” at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. It is also one of the most famous engineering colleges.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Insights to the proteolytic processing and regulation of Clp protease in Leptospira by its ATPase chaperone and adaptor proteins

Qualification :

M.Tech or MSc in Life Sciences, Biotechnology or Microbiology with a GATE/NET

qualification

Salary : Rs. 36580/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 19 Jan 2024 (Friday) at 10:00 AM in Department of BSBE, N-108, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc., in advance latest by 5 PM on 17.01.2024 to mkumar1@iitg.ac.in

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview through an e-mail.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview and experience.

Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.

For any clarification, contact: Manish Kumar (Principal Investigator), Email: mkumar1@iitg.ac.in Phone: 03612582230

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here