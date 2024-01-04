Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Development and Manufacturing Technology for High Energy Density & Fast Charging Li-ion Batteries ” at the School of Energy Science and Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools with all disciplines.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 68440.00 per month

Essential Qualification :

PhD Degree in chemistry or Materials Science.

Prior experience in energy materials and characterization is preferred.

Salary : Minimum wage of unskilled personnel as per GoI norms

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 16 January 2024 (Tuesday) from 10.00 am in Conference Hall, School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply :

Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 13th January 2024 (11 am) to the Principal Investigator by email ranjith.t@iitg.ac.in

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Walk-in interview.

Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately. Depending on the performance, the contract can be further extended.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here