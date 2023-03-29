Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow, Research Associate and Junior Project Fellow under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Wireless Power Transmission System (WPTS) for powering insect scale Micro Air Vehicle (MAV)

Pay : Rs. 37380/- per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science OR Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Design with minimum 3 years. Experience in Industrial Automation, Instrumentation, IoT.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Room, School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of a Low Cost and Field Deployable Sensor for Detection of Formaldehyde Both in Liquid and Gaseous Form

Pay : Rs. 40600/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in basic science or Graduate/Post Graduate in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following: CSIR-UGC NET including

lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE +2 yrs of research Experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Meeting Room, N-BLOCK, BSBE Department, IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of a Low Cost and Field Deployable Sensor for Detection of Formaldehyde Both in Liquid and Gaseous Form

Pay : Rs. 54520/- per month

Qualification : Ph.D. degree in the field of biotechnology /chemistry/life sciences.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Meeting Room, N-BLOCK, BSBE Department, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : For the post of Junior Project Fellow, candidates may send an advance copy of the CV to the Principal Investigator via email id sknayak@iitg.ac.in before 5th April 2023

For the posts of Senior Research Fellow & Research Associate, candidates have to send a soft copy of the application in the institute format (form no. RD-S2) before 8th April 2023 to email: pgoswami@iitg.ac.in.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2