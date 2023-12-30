Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of SRF (Direct) in the project entitled “Sustainable

Earthquake Resistant 3D-Printed Concrete Housing from Laboratory Testing to Industrial Application.” Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. It is located in Assam.

Name of post : SRF (Direct)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1.Post Graduate in Mechanical/ Civil/ Quality Engineering and +2 yrs. of Research Experience in construction materials, modeling

2. GATE score is preferred but not mandatory

Salary : Rs. 41300/- per month

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 5th January 2024 at 5 PM via Google Meet

How to apply :

Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 4th

January 2024, 5 pm to the Principal Investigator by email pandabiranchi@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here