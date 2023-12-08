Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Development of sustainable agriculture practices for biotic and abiotic stress management in conventional and organic tea plantations” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in Life Science/ Biotechnology or Graduate/Postgraduate Degree in Allied

subjects OR Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) including lectureship

(Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection Process through National Level Exam conducted by Central Govt. Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc. Candidates having hands on experience in in Plant Physiology, Plant Biochemistry or Molecular Biology will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 35960/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th December 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Room, N Block, Academic Complex, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.

Advance copy of CV may be sent to the Principal Investigator.

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here