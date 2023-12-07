Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “The Potential of Plant-Based Formulations In Suppressing Toxicity In Different Organs” at the Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Also Read : 10 top honeymoon destinations in Northeast India perfect for visiting during December

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. / B.Tech. / M.Tech without GATE/NET

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 14th December 2023 from 3 PM onwards via Google Meet / Team Meet.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail on 13th December, 2023 (Wednesday).

Also Read : 6 wellness rituals you can follow for your winter skincare routine

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Ajaikumar Bahulayan Kunnumakkara, Biosciences & Bioengineering at kunnumakkara@iitg.ac.in

biodata format given in below link

doc file : https://1drv.ms/w/s!AsQUAD9pcL4agbM-P7X_4KVLMsMRpg?e=2Ir0G3

pdf file : https://1drv.ms/b/s!AsQUAD9pcL4agbNAZCi6puVvxFBCCw?e=HgHI6j

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here