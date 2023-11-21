Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Project Scientist in the project entitled “Development of membrane based vaporiser” at the Department of Chemical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Science/Humanities.

Pay Scale : Rs. 21000-1100-32000 + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA

Also Read : Athiya Shetty calls Indian cricket team ‘the best’

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 29th November, 2023 (Wednesday) from 10:00 AM onwards via Google meet/Team meet.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail on 28th November, 2023 (Tuesday).

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Also Read : 5 monasteries you must visit in Arunachal to admire for its architectural brilliance

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 27th November 2023 (Monday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Chemical Engineering at senthilmurugan@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here