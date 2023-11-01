Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions in the project entitled “Cancer immunotherapy initiative In India (DUCI3): Repurposing anti-COVID19 immunity for cancer immunotherapy “(Project Number BSBESPNDMRF00913xxSK012) at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 69690/- per month

Qualification : PhD degree with experience in animal cell culture, virology, recombinant DNA technology, and immunology related work will be preferred

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 44910/- per month

Qualification : Master degree with experience in animal cell culture, virology, recombinant DNA

technology, and immunology related work will be preferred

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 44910/- per month

Qualification : Master degree with experience in animal cell culture, virology, recombinant DNA

technology, and immunology related work will be preferred

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in a Walk-in Interview, which is scheduled on 14th November 2023 (Tuesday) at 10:00 am in N-block, Meeting room, BSBE Dept., IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to send advance copy of their CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc. to sachinku@iitg.ac.in within 12.11.2023 (05:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2