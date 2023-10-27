Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Design, fabrication and calibration of a coaxial surface junction thermocouple for transient heat flux measurement in hypersonic shock tube/tunnel” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech and M. Tech in Mechanical Engineering with experience in spot welding, material testing and characterization (XRD, FESEM, FETEM) as well simulations with commercial software (COMSOL, 3D CAD)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th November 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Seminar Room, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no, E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 13th November, 2023

(Monday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Niranjan Sahoo, Department of Mechanical Engineering at shock@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here