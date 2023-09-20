Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Research Scientist V Non-Medical in the project entitled, ” ICMR-DHR Centers of Excellence (CoE)” at Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist V Non-Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master’s in Chemical Engineering with 2 yrs. of experience in working with Startup/Academic

Institute/Industry in the field of biochemistry test development and optimization for medical

diagnostic device.

ii) Candidate should have minimum 1st class in 10th, 12th, Bachelors and Masters.

Preferable Qualification: Experience in government and regulatory compliances such as state FDA, ISO, CDSCO certifications, drug dealer license etc., developing Biosensors, conduction of clinical trials, have good understanding of data analysis, worked on various characterization instruments.

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in the walk-in-interview at 10:00 AM on 27th September 2023 (Wednesday) in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to send advance copy of their CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc. to nano_off@iitg.ac.in within 23.09.2023 (5PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here